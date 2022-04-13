Gunman in one car shoots at another car with six people near a hospital in Pembroke Pines

A gunman opened fire at six people in a moving car on Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines, and detectives want tips on who the shooter is, police say.

The bullets were fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday along the roadway of 7800 Sheridan Street, near the border with Hollywood, according to Pembroke Pines police. Memorial Hospital Pembroke is in the area.

Police say the group had left Davie and were driving through Pembroke Pines when someone in another car shot at them. The shooter then drove off.

One of the people was grazed by a bullet, police said. No one else was injured. The gunfire also struck two homes (one that is abandoned) and a vehicle in Hollywood, police said.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.