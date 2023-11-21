Gunman opened fire at Ohio Walmart and injured 4 people

A gunman opened fire inside of a Walmart store in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov. 20, injuring four people before taking his own life, police said, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, walked into the Walmart, about nine miles east of Dayton, Ohio, around 8:35 p.m. and began firing, Beavercreek Police said in a statement.

The shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said, and no rounds were fired by responding police officers.

The four victims were transported to area hospitals, police said. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

“We have no motive yet, no information on what he may have been thinking,” Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said during a press conference.

Alisha Ring, a shopper at the store, said in a video posted to social media she felt lucky to be alive.

"I was literally just shopping for Thanksgiving stuff and this guy walked right past me with an assault rifle and started shooting," Ring said.

Wright State University students Anna Cowley and Kailie Conley witnessed the scene just over a mile away from their college.

"We live at Wright State University five minutes from here," Cowley said. "It could have happened to us if they decided to go to our campus instead of here, so it’s really scary."

Walmart addressed the shooting in a statement to NBC News.

"We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene," the company said.

Beavercreek Police said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI were assisting with the investigation.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com