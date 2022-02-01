Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on East Harlem street, killing man, wounding woman walking with him

A man was fatally shot and a woman walking with him was wounded Tuesday after a brazen assassin opened fire at them in broad daylight on an East Harlem street, officials said.

Davantay Butts and the woman, both 26, were walking near the corner of E. 103rd St. and Third Ave. about 11:15 a.m. when the gunman ran up and began shooting, cops said.

Witnesses told police the assassin was running across the street ― all the while firing his gun — when the couple was hit.

Butts, who lived around the corner from he was gunned down, was shot multiple times in the chest, cops said. The woman suffered graze wounds to her arms.

EMS rushed Butts to Metropolitan Hospital, but he could not be saved. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Butts was arrested for assault in March, and got a desk appearance ticket after police found six pounds of pot during a car stop in November, cops said.