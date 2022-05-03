Gunman opens fire at Bronx smoke shop, killing intended target and wounding two bystanders, one critically

A gunman opened fire at a Bronx smoke shop early Tuesday, killing his intended target and wounding two bystanders, one critically.

The killer shot up F&S Hookah on East Burnside Ave. near the Grand Concourse about 12:45 a.m., according to cops. He fired from outside the shop, then stepped inside and continued shooting, police said.

His target, a 31-year-old man, was struck in the head and upper body and died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The other victims, a man and a woman, both 34, were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. The woman, hit in the upper body, is in critical condition while the man, struck in the left arm, is in stable, authorities said.

The gunman ran off but police tracked his movement on surveillance video and nabbed him nearby about 3:30 a.m. Charges against him were pending.

The dead man had been arrested a dozen times, including for assault, forgery and robbery, according to cops. Last Friday he was charged with beating up his girlfriend.