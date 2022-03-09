Gunman opens fire on Chelsea street, wounds girlfriend’s ex, kills target’s friend

A gunman opened fire on his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on a Chelsea street, wounding him but killing the intended target’s friend, police said Wednesday.

The killer confronted his romantic rival outside NYCHA’s Fulton Houses near W. 19th St. and Ninth Ave. about 10 p.m. Tuesday. He shot his girlfriend’s 27-year-old ex in the arm while the ex’s pal was blasted in the abdomen.

Witness Ralph Tupas, 32, said he heard three shots.

“It was scary,” Tupas said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“He was lying on his front, shot in the stomach,” Tupas said of the mortally wounded victim. “He was still struggling. The other guy was shot in the arm. He ran across the street and into a building.”

Medics rushed both victims to Bellevue Hospital, where the friend died. The intended target is in stable condition.

“The shooter just walked away,” Tupas said. “He walked up Ninth Ave.”

The killer has not been caught.