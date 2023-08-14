Gunman opens fire after dispute, striking three near Fresno intersection, police say

Three people were shot Sunday night in northwest Fresno after meeting up to settle a dispute, police said.

Fresno police received a Shotspotter electronic notification of 13 rounds fired at 11:06 p.m. at Locust and College avenues in Pinedale, Lt. Leslie Williams said.

While officers were en route to the location, they received a call that at least one shooting victim left the area in a car and arrived at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, police said.

Two other victims later arrived at Kaiser. Williams said the victims were a 23-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 19-year-old man.

Two were shot in the upper body and another shot in the leg. Williams said the three victims’ injuries were all considered non-life threatening.

Officers learned the victims went to the area to settle a dispute at the intersection, Williams said.

She said multiple people were standing in the roadway and two of the victims were inside a car when the shooter opened fire multiple times.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Crime Stoppers also takes tips anonymously at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police search a scene after three people were shot late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, near Locust and College avenues.