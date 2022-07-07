Gunman opens fire hanging out of Dodge Charger after attempted car burglary, police say

What could have been a car burglary ended up with someone hanging out the back of a Dodge Charger firing shots at the man whose car had been broken into, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the frightening incident happened Tuesday, July 5, outside of Mid-South Transport, a trucking company on Profit Drive.

A man told police that he came out of the company and saw the Dodge Charger parked beside his vehicle with two people inside the Charger and one person inside of his car.

That man started walking towards the would-be burglars to confront them and the Charger took off, police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the Charger slowing down near the gate and a man running up the car and jumping inside.

As the car takes back off, someone opens the back, drive-side door and hangs out of the Charger.

Police said this person began shooting at the man whose car had been broken into.

If you know who the people in this Charger are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

