Gunman opens fire outside Houston club in drive-by shooting

Fireworks exploded on a beach in Ocean City, Maryland, on July 4, hours before they were due to be used for an Independence Day celebration.The Ocean City Fire Department said employees of a fireworks company received minor injuries after the “unintentional discharge” of fireworks. The employees refused transport to the hospital, the department said. There were no reported injuries to beachgoers or pedestrians on the boardwalk.All firework shows were canceled in Ocean City “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said. The cause of the explosion remained under investigation on Sunday afternoon.Samantha McCormick captured the video from the hotel she is staying in that is located right across the boardwalk. She told Storyful the fireworks were set up on Friday afternoon and had been there since then. Credit: Samantha McCormick via Storyful