Gunman opens fire outside Houston club in drive-by shooting
Police say a suspect in a dark-colored sedan shot into a group of people leaving Atomic Bottle on Richmond early Monday morning.
Police say a suspect in a dark-colored sedan shot into a group of people leaving Atomic Bottle on Richmond early Monday morning.
The driver was able to pull over at a gas station to get help, despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, Houston police said.
Activists say a father took his son while in mental crisis and was shot four times. They are demanding police accountability.
Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.
Australia has imposed new lockdown orders, travel restrictions are popping up across Europe, and several African countries are clamping down again. Recently the World Health Organization said even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors again, and Los Angeles County immediately jumped on board by issuing an edict that "everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure." There is a hopeful development after Johnson & Johnson just said its COVID vaccine shows promise against the Delta variant along with other SARS-CoV-2 viral variants, as well as a sustained immune response of eight months so far for the original COVID-19 strain.
Diana DiZoglio says local package store owners are excited about the possibility, and argues that claims it would hurt the industry are false.
Guglielmo Mangiapane via ReutersTen people, including a former high-ranking cardinal fired by Pope Francis last September, have been indicted by the Vatican on charges ranging from money laundering to embezzlement of the papal charity fund. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the Vatican’s former secretary of state who was once the head of the Holy See’s saint-making wing, is the highest-ranking prelate to be indicted by the Vatican on any thing other than clerical sex abuse charges. He was accused
Michel Rivera stopped Jon Fernandez with a single right hand in Round 8 on Saturday in Carson, Calif.
“happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️,” Cabello wrote.
It sounds like Jake Smith has played his last game in burnt orange.
Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2.
Early adopters, this is for you.
On Sunday, highly sought-after defensive lineman Justice Finkley announced the final three schools left in his recruitment.
The rebels, who have retaken much of the Ethiopian region, also insist Eritrean troops must withdraw.
Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total confirmed dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight. The bodies were found after suspended search-and-rescue efforts resumed following the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, where many remain missing, authorities told Reuters. At about 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, explosives brought down the rest of the partially collapsed 12-story building in Surfside that initially crumbled on June 24.
Igbo separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu was largely ignored until his movement became an armed struggle.
Target stores in the city will close at 6 p.m. "We've been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents," it said.
Donald Trump appeared to admit the central thrust of the criminal case against the Trump Organisation on Saturday, asking how “anybody could know” businesses have to pay tax on the benefits they offer employees, such as company cars or school fees. The former president’s property empire has been accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million dollars worth of benefits handed to its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, which included private schools fees for his grandchildren. Mr Trump was unrepe
Fireworks exploded on a beach in Ocean City, Maryland, on July 4, hours before they were due to be used for an Independence Day celebration.The Ocean City Fire Department said employees of a fireworks company received minor injuries after the “unintentional discharge” of fireworks. The employees refused transport to the hospital, the department said. There were no reported injuries to beachgoers or pedestrians on the boardwalk.All firework shows were canceled in Ocean City “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said. The cause of the explosion remained under investigation on Sunday afternoon.Samantha McCormick captured the video from the hotel she is staying in that is located right across the boardwalk. She told Storyful the fireworks were set up on Friday afternoon and had been there since then. Credit: Samantha McCormick via Storyful
DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after