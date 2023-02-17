Gunman opens fire on Queens deli worker with assault rifle in bizarre caught-on-camera shooting: VIDEO

A rampaging gunman blasted away at a deli clerk with two firearms — including an assault rifle — during a wild caught-on-camera shooting in Queens.

The video acquired by the Daily News shows the gunman, identified by police as 35-year-old Donnie Hudson, stepping into the Rockaway Express Deli on Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As he approaches the counter, Hudson raises a .40-caliber pistol and fires two shots, the video shows. The deli 47-year-old worker screams, falls back behind the counter and grabs at his head, suffering a graze wound near the eye, police said. He had also injured his wrist.

At least three other people are in the deli when the gunman arrives and run to the back of the store, surveillance video shows. At least one of them had been shot in the wrist, cops said.

Hudson, who is dressed all in black, storms out of the store, but returns a few moments later, this time with an AR-15 assault rifle, cops said.

He lifts the assault weapon over the counter and lets loose a barrage of bullets as the deli worker, still screaming, cowers in a corner.

The deli worker and the other victim, 27, were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries, cops said.

Hudson, who lives above the deli, was arrested a few hours later and charged with attempted murder, assault and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

He was ordered held without bail following a brief arraignment in Queens Criminal Court Thursday.

The shooting was a result of a long-standing beef between the two men, police sources said.