At least 3 injured in shooting at San Antonio flea market

At least people were injured when shots were fired Sunday morning at a San Antonio flea market, police said. The three injured people were found in separate areas of the parking lot, police said.

Shell casings were scattered throughout the crime scene and weapons can be seen on the ground and inside vehicles associated with the three injured people, police said.

San Antonio fire chief Russell Johnson told CBS affiliate KENS-TV that maybe 100 shots were fired into the crowded parking area of Mission Open Air Market.

One of the suspects is in custody and in critical condition, San Antonio police chief William McManus told KENS-TV. There are believed to be multiple shooters. Police said at least two weapons and several rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene.

Witnesses told KENS-TV that the shooting appeared to be a conflict between vendors. Police said they did not believe any innocent bystanders were shot.

Also Sunday, three police officers were shot in an unrelated shooting in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb of Austin, officials said. Cedar Park police tweeted the suspect was not in custody and described the scene as "very active."

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on Sunday saying "our hearts are with the police officers who were injured" in the Cedar Park shooting.

Iowa recovering from devastating derecho

Two Alabama doctors support Black Lives Matter movement by wearing black scrubs

U.S. breaks single-day coronavirus case record for August