Gunman opens fire at teen, killing him at Staten Island deli

A teen was gunned down inside a Staten Island deli Sunday, police said.

The victim, 18, was fatally shot at What U Need Deli & Grill on Westervelt Ave. near Carroll Pl. in St. George about 4:55 p.m., cops said.

Police responding to a call for a person shot found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Medics rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center where he died.

Police were searching for the shooter. The victim’s name was not immediately released.