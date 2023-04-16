BREAKING: At least four dead in mass shooting at teen's birthday party in Dadeville

DADEVILLE — As the sun rose in Alabama on Sunday, police continued to swarm downtown Dadeville, piecing together evidence from a Saturday night mass shooting.

Investigators spent the night working the crime scene in the old Bank of Dadeville, a brick building at 220 N. Broadnax St. that was converted two years ago into Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

Teenagers gathered at the studio Saturday night to celebrate a birthday. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m.

For more than eight hours after the incident, law enforcement released no details about the shooting, the victims or the suspect. Dadeville was trending on social media, where an image that showed six people collapsed inside a venue circulated amid pleas from some users to take down the image.

Still other users on social media recorded video at a nearby hospital where families waiting for news on injured loved ones.

9 a.m. - Grandmother shares the death of her grandson

Phil Dowdell was a senior in high school due to graduate in mere weeks. He was going to Jacksonville State on a football scholarship.

On Saturday night Dowdell was celebrating his sister Alexis' sweet 16 birthday party before it was interrupted by gunfire that claimed his life.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face," his grandmother Annette Allen said.

Allen called that grin "a million-dollar smile."

At the party, multiple teens were shot as well as Dowdell's mother, who sustained two gunshot wounds.

Allen said a lot of parents do not know where their children are. They are going from hospital to hospital trying to find them.

“They was here celebrating it," Allen said about Alexis' birthday.

Allen asked for prayers for the county and surrounding area.

"Everybody's grieving," Allen said.

8:45 a.m. - At least four confirmed dead

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed in a statement just before 8:30 a.m. that at least four people were killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.

The agency said the shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The statement also confirmed "multiple injuries." No other details about the number of shooting victims were released.

ALEA said it is launching an investigation at the request of the Dadeville police chief.

7 a.m. - Investigators, families search for answers

Ashley Hill lives in Opelika, but she traveled to downtown Dadeville with two other women after hearing about the shootings to find out whether a friend of the family was safe. “Babies — very devastating,” she said of the teens that had gathered for a birthday party, shaking her head.

Hill said the small town of Dadeville doesn't have the violence of big cities. Dadeville, the county seat of Tallapoosa County in East Central Alabama, has a population of just more than 3,000 people.

But Dadeville was rocked by at least one prior mass shooting when a gunman on Aug. 28, 2016, wounded five people during a party at the American Legion Hall.

Police cordoned off several blocks near the crime scene Saturday night, including North Broadnax Street between Green and Columbus streets, and part of Cusseta Street. The strip includes professional services, a furniture store, PNC Bank and the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, which houses county services including the probate office.

This is a developing story. As we gather more information, we will update our coverage.

