Gunman opens fire at Texas vigil, killing 1 and injuring 14





Houston authorities said a woman was killed and 13 people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a candlelight vigil Sunday, ABC News reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that a gunman opened fire at about 6:40 p.m. on a crowd of about 50 people, including children, participating in the vigil.

"Right as they were releasing the balloons up in the air was when the vehicle came, and almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into the crowd," Gonzalez told the media.

Gonzalez said no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation, ABC News noted.

Gonzalez also said authorities have identified the victim killed in the shooting as Disha Allen, a woman in her mid-20s, according to ABC News.

A Harris County sheriff's sergeant told ABC affiliate KTRK that a mother was holding a celebration of life for her son, who was killed at his home a couple of weeks ago.

Witness Sidney Williams, who attended the vigil, told KTRK he heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

"People were screaming and running to their cars," Williams said.

Witnesses said two of the victims wounded in the incident were a pastor and his wife attending the vigil, according to KTRK.

Gonzalez added three people were critically wounded in the incident and many of the victims were taken in private cars to a nearby medical facility, where authorities had to intervene when a fight broke out.

"Bullets don't have eyes," Gonzalez said, "so it puts everyone at risk."