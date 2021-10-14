Gunman to plead guilty in Stoneman Douglas mass shooting, report says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is planning to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, according to a published report.

WSVN-TV broke the news late Thursday afternoon, citing unnamed sources. The Broward Public Defender’s Office, which represents the confessed gunman, has not confirmed the report. Cruz is scheduled to appear at a status hearing Friday morning in front of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Prosecutors at the Broward State Attorney’s Office referred questions to the defense lawyers. “No plea agreement has been reached with our office,” said spokeswoman Paula McMahon.

Cruz has offered to plead guilty before, but only in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty, saying Cruz’s fate should be decided by a jury of his peers, not lawyers. Without a deal, Cruz would still face a jury, but only to decide whether he is sentenced to life or death.

