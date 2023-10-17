Gunman pleads guilty in 2001 murder in Indio

More than 20 years after a man was shot dead in a gang killing in Indio, the gunman pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Alfred De La Garza was killed Sept. 22, 2001, at the intersection of Highway 111 and Clinton Street in Indio. No one was arrested until cold case investigators developed three suspects in 2016.

Enoc Calderon, now 45, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, two felony counts of assault with a gun and one felony count each of attempted murder and criminal street gang activity, according to court records. The former La Quinta resident had two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count of murder dismissed.Two Indio men who had been suspects, Juan Antonio Hernandez and Frederico Sanchez, had murder, gang and attempted murder charges dismissed in 2020.

According to a prosecution account filed in court, Garza was driving a 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass the day of the shooting. At 12:46 a.m., he came to a stop behind a vehicle at the intersection near a 7-Eleven, and several men began yelling and throwing up gang signs.

The men began to throw bottles while running up toward his vehicle, then someone ran up to the back of Garza's vehicle and shot numerous rounds into the car. Garza was hit on the right side of his torso and back.

A passenger in the back was hit in his lower left leg but survived, while two other people in the car were unhurt, according to investigators. Witnesses named several suspects in the assault, with one indicating that the shooter had an “Indio” tattoo on the back of his head, a description that matched Calderon.

Officers found 11 9mm shell casings, all fired from the same gun, in the rear of Garza's car during a canvass of the scene, according to prosecutors' account. Video surveillance from the convenience store also showed Calderon reaching into his waistband prior to the shooting.

In May 2011, a witness said he was with a group that included Calderon cruising around before they parked in front of the 7-Eleven, where he heard gunshots fired and later learned that someone was shot by a gang member, according to prosecutors.

The witness said he ran out of the 7-Eleven, saw others “rushing” Garza's vehicle then assaulting the passengers before Calderon ran out from the side of the store to the rear of Garza's car, yelling for people to get out of the way, and then shooting into the car.

In June 2016, Calderon and Sanchez were arrested after the case was reopened by members of the Cold Case Unit, composed of retired law enforcement personnel who volunteer their time to investigate unsolved homicides, said Indio Police Department Sgt. Daniel Marshall. Hernandez was already in state prison on an unrelated matter.

Witnesses said Sanchez threw a beer bottle at the car and then began punching De La Garza, while Hernandez was one of “several” men who ran toward the car displaying gang signs, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Gunman pleads guilty in 2001 murder in Indio