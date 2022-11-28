Gunman pleads guilty in racist Buffalo supermarket shooting

The gunman who opened fire in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May pleaded guilty to charges of murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism on Monday.

Payton Gendron, a white 19-year-old who killed 10 Black people, is now guaranteed to spend his lifetime in prison. Three other people were wounded in the attack.

Gendron verbally acknowledged before a judge on Monday that he had murdered each victim because of their race.

