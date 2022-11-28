Gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

Reuters

(Reuters) -An avowed white supremacist pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and other state charges in a mass shooting in May that killed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, prosecutors said. At a hearing at Erie County Court, Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to multiple counts related to the shooting, including a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. Gendron was accused of carrying out the attack, which also wounded three other people, with the intention of killing as many African Americans as he could.