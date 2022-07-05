Gunman pre-planned Highland Park parade shooting, bought gun legally, authorities say

NextShark

Police are searching for the man who allegedly exposed himself to various strangers, including a mother and her children, in four separate incidents in Richmond Hill, Canada, over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Saturday when the man approached the mother and her two young children at Alias Grace Park at around 10:25 a.m. and then exposed himself by pulling down his pants, the York Regional Police said in a press release on Monday. On Sunday, the York Regional Police received three more reports about similar indecent acts that occurred around Valmont Avenue and Waterstone Street.