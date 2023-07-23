Gunman remains at large after man shot at Long Beach house party

Long Beach are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded another man after a fight broke out Saturday night at a house party.

Around 10:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Luray Street after gunshots rang out, according to Richard Mejia, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department.

By the time officers arrived, the victim, who was not immediately identified, had been driven to a hospital, authorities said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators learned the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another man at the party, police said. The gunman brandished the weapon, shot the victim and fled on foot.

As of Sunday morning, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7300.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.