Gunman riding scooter in Queens kills 1 person and injures 3 others in back-to-back shootings, New York police say

[Breaking news update, published at 4:47 p.m. ET]

One person died and three others were wounded in a string of shootings in Queens, New York police announced Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, who was riding a scooter, was taken into custody, police said during a news conference.

[Original story, published at 4:18 p.m. ET]

New York police are investigating a string of shootings in Queens that left at least three people injured Saturday morning, authorities say.

Three people were shot at different locations within a 2-mile radius in Jamaica, a neighborhood in the Queens borough, a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

The shootings started at around 11:30 a.m. ET and the three separate incidents took place within 20 minutes of each other, police said.

Authorities did not release any information about a suspect but are holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. ET about the shootings.

Police said all three victims were men.

Authorities got the first call around 11:28 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot multiple times in the back and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

The second shooting was reported about 10 minutes later, at 11:37 a.m. Another victim – a 63-year-old man – was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, NYPD said.

Police got a call about the third shooting at 11:40 a.m. Authorities did not provide information about the third victim.

Public transportation in the area has been diverted due to the police activity, according to a tweet from New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com