An armed man robbed a Frenchtown Township sporting goods store of money from a cash register Thursday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 6:15 p.m., a white man entered Dunham's Sports, 2149 N. Telegraph Road, approached the cash register, and asked for an item, a news release from the sheriff's office said. As the clerk began to ring up the suspect, the register opened and the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register then fled the store southbound on foot.

Deputy Lewis responded to the scene with his police service dog, Bayne, and began tracking the suspect, the release said.

"After an extensive track, the suspect could not be located," the release said.

The suspect is described as an older, white man, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was described as having a “very tan” complexion. The suspect has short hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, a gray hat and dark pants.

The incident remains under investigation by Deputy Dominic Flint of the sheriff's office's Uniformed Services Division, along with Detective Robert Blair of the Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Gunman robs Dunham's Sports in Frenchtown Township