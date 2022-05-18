Gunman robs Memphis dollar store, police say

Memphis Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Memphis dollar store in broad daylight.

The gunman entered a Dollar General store on Neely Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said he walked up the register like he was going to make a purchase but then pulled out a silver and black handgun, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money.

He then went behind the counter, took money from the safe and ran off on foot, police said.

Memphis Police need help identifying this man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Neely Rd. on May 12.

If you have any idea who this man is, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

