Gunman robs three in separate incidents at Fayetteville ATMs

This month alone, three people have been robbed by a masked gunman in separate incidents at ATMs near Cross Creek Mall, police said.

The first robbery occurred as two teenagers used an ATM at the State Employees Credit Union on Sycamore Dairy Road about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Fayetteville Police Department report.

The following evening at the same location a 54-year-old woman was confronted by the gunman around 10:30 p.m. as she used the ATM. The report states the bandit made off with $60.

Then, on Friday, Feb. 24, a 39-year-old man was approached by the gunman while using an ATM at the Navy Federal Credit Union in the Cross Creek Plaza across from the mall on Skibo Road. The gunman took $100 and a wallet, the report said. The assailant was last seen running toward Morganton Road, according to archived police radio traffic.

A Truist Bank ATM stands in the foreground as customers use ATMs at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Skibo Road on Monday, 27, 2023. On Friday, Feb. 24, a man was robbed at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM on Skibo Road.

In all three robberies, the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head, dark pants, dark shoes, and a dark mask. He is described as having a slender build and tan complexion. His height was estimated between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

"The Fayetteville Police Department wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings while at an ATM," a news release said. "If you observe anyone who makes you nervous, leave the area immediately. Report any suspicious activity to 911."

Anyone who believes they have information about these robberies is asked to call Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477) or Detective B. Pleze at 910-433-1876.

In North Carolina, each count of robbery with a dangerous weapon carries a penalty of three to more than 13 years in prison depending on prior criminal record.

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Three robbed at gunpoint in Fayetteville by ATM bandit