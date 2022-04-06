Gunman on the run following gas station shooting, police say

Memphis Police are searching for the gunman after someone shot a man at a gas station east of the airport.

The man was shot near a Valero Gas Station in the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive near Getwell Road.

FOX13 saw crime tape blocking off part of the parking lot.

According to police, the suspect drove away in a Nissan SUV.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of E. Shelby Drive. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.



The suspect fled in a Nissan SUV. pic.twitter.com/YkfXqeA3R3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 6, 2022

If you have any information about this shooting that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: