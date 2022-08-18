Gunman shooting through Domino’s window hits worker multiple times, Texas cops say

A Domino’s employee was hospitalized on Wednesday, Aug. 17, after being shot while working at the restaurant, Texas police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a Domino’s in Sugar Land, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston, according to a news release from a Sugar Land Police Department spokesperson.

The worker was shot several times when a gunman opened fire through the window of the restaurant, police said. The shooting is believed to be over “a personal matter,” according to police.

No one else was injured in the gunfire and the worker was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, the spokesperson said.

Police have identified the shooter, but he was not in custody as of Thursday, Aug. 18.