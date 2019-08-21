Gunman shoots 4 students near Clark Atlanta University on night before classes start

Police were searching for a suspect Wednesday after four college students were wounded when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of people near Clark Atlanta University.

Atlanta police said the shooting started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fight between two groups at a block party outside a library on campus. The shooter then escaped into the crowd. As of Wednesday, no suspect has been named.

"It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire," Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV.

The shooting comes in the wake of two horrific back-to-back mass shootings that have put Americans on edge and renewed a nationwide gun-control debate.

Video shown by WXIA-TV shows dozens of students running frantically after the gunshots were heard. The party was celebrating the end of orientation for new students.

The four injured females were shot outside a library that serves Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges. The victims were in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Two of the victims are 17-year-old and 18-year-old Spelman College students. Investigators believe the other two victims are 18-year-old and 19-year-old Clark Atlanta students, police said.

One of the victims was identified by friends as Spelman freshman Elyse Spencer the, AJC reported. Spencer let her friends and family know on Twitter that she had survived.

Update: She is ok 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/NgZSgrDUP7 — Zu La Reina👸🏾 (@_cloutz) August 21, 2019

Thank you for y’all prayers. Can’t really reply to people. But I’m here, I’m alive. God got me. Y’all got me. — 🌻 (@elyseaaliyah) August 21, 2019

Spelman College and Clark Atlanta started classes Wednesday. A prayer vigil was held at noon on Clark Atlanta University's campus. At Spelman, counselors will be available on campus to provide support, Darryl B. Holloman, vice president of student affairs, wrote in a statement.

"Evil will not have its way on our campus," the Clark Atlanta University's Office of Religious Life said on social media, announcing details of the vigil.

Some students were unable to reach their dorms for hours as a result of the chaos, WSB-TV reported.

"For somebody to come over here and just start shooting stuff up when people just trying to have fun, it’s kind of ridiculous,” sophomore Alexis Carter told WSB-TV.

Contributing: Jay Cannon, USA TODAY, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clark Atlanta University shooting: 4 shot, 2 from Spelman College