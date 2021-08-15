Gunman shoots 5 people, killing 3, after argument at Texas sports bar, police say

Three people were killed and two are in critical condition after a bar patron went on a shooting spree in Texas.

According to San Antonio police, the suspect got into an argument with another customer at the Boom Boom Sports Bar, on the city’s east side, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. This led to a fight outside in the parking lot.

At some point, the shooter went over to his car, grabbed a gun from inside and began firing into the air, police said.

As he walked back toward the bar, he took aim and shot five people in the parking lot, killing three. Two are hospitalized in critical condition, as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said the suspect used a long gun, which generally refers to rifles or shotguns.

The victims are in their 20s and 30s, according to police, and include two women and three men.

The suspect has not been identified and is still at large.

The bar was operating after hours, police said.

Woman pointing gun’s laser sight for cat to chase shoots man, Wisconsin cops say

Man stabs woman on Greyhound before barricading himself inside bus, Texas cops say

16-year-old attacks dad with sword after he’s told to clean his room, Ohio cops say

Customer drags woman delivering groceries into her home and attacks her, Texas cops say