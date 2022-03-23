Gunman shoots at off-duty NYPD cop after Harlem fender-bender

A gunman opened fire on an off-duty NYPD cop after getting into a fender-bender in Harlem early Wednesday, cops said.

The officer was nearing the corner of Edgecombe Ave. and W. 155th St. about 6:30 a.m. when he got into a minor collision with a silver Ford Explorer, police said.

As the two motorists began arguing an occupant in the Explorer pulled a gun and opened fire at the off-duty cop.

The officer was not hit and did not return fire. The Ford Explorer, which has New Jersey plates, sped off as the cop called 911.

Police were conducting a grid search of the area as they continued their search for the SUV and its occupants.