Gunman shoots rival dead on Brooklyn street: NYPD

A gunman lying in wait jumped out of a car and gunned down a man on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was underneath an elevated train line on Broadway near Jefferson Ave. in Bushwick about 4:50 a.m. when the shooter stepped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire, striking the victim in the neck and chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, but he could not be saved. The man’s name wasn’t immediately disclosed as cops tried to locate his relatives.

The gunman drove off.

Cops on Saturday were scouring for surveillance footage that could help identify the gunman.

No arrests have been made.