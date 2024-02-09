Gunman shoots tourist in Times Square, fires at officer; manhunt underway: Police

A manhunt is underway for a gunman who shot and injured a tourist in Times Square and fired at a responding officer, according to New York City police.

Three men entered JD Sports, a clothing and sneaker store, at about 7 p.m. Thursday and started stealing merchandise on the second floor, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. Two of the three suspects went to the lobby, where a female security guard confronted them and took back the stolen property, Chell said.

PHOTO: A man displayed a firearm and shot at security, striking an innocent bystander in New York Time's Square, Feb. 8, 2024. While fleeing, he also fired at an NYPD Police Officer. There is a reward of up to $10,000. (WABC)

The gunman then fired toward the security guard but instead shot a 38-year-old woman visiting New York from Brazil, police said.

The woman, who was shot just above her left knee, hid in a storage room before she was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The gunman fled a few blocks away where he fired two shots at a pursuing officer, police said.

The officer wasn't hit and didn't return fire because there were too many people nearby, police said.

This is the individual who displayed a firearm and shot at security, striking an innocent bystander. While fleeing, he also fired at an NYPD Police Officer. There is a reward of up to $10,000. Any info, DM or call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. https://t.co/y76hYbZIVQ pic.twitter.com/vhIrm9hFB8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2024

The suspect -- described as a man between 15 and 20 years old -- then escaped to a subway station and ran onto the tracks, police said. He later ran out of the subway and remains at large, police said.

"An attack on a cop is an attack on all of us!" NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry tweeted. "This coward shot at a hard working, innocent New Yorker and then opened fire on one of our officers. ... This individual continues to pose a danger and must be caught immediately."

An attack on a cop is an attack on all of us! Take a good look at this wanted flyer. This coward shot at a hard working, innocent New Yorker and then opened fire on one of our officers. Those cops did what we all expect them to do — they went toward the danger. This individual… pic.twitter.com/YKBb6UJJSa — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 9, 2024

One of the two people who was with the suspect at the clothing store, a 15-year-old boy, has been interviewed by detectives and released, according to police.

Authorities are still looking to speak with the third person who was with the suspect.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Gunman shoots tourist in Times Square, fires at officer; manhunt underway: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com