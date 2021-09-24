Gunman who shot 15 people at Tennessee store was a third-party vendor, police say

Grocery Store Shooting Tennessee (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A gunman who opened fire at a Kroger grocery store in Tennessee on Thursday, killing one person and wounding 14 others, was a third-party vendor, police say.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane revealed the connection at a media conference on Friday.

“I’m not gonna give you his name today. I’m not giving him notoriety in this platform,” Mr Lane said.

He described the shooting as the “most horrific event in Collierville history”.

Ten victims were employees at the store, and five others were customers.

Local resident Olivia King died in the attack on Thursday afternoon. The gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.