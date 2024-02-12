Gunman shot, critically wounded by NYPD cops in Rockaways, Queens

A gunman was shot and critically wounded in a confrontation with NYPD cops in the Rockaway section of Queens Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a 10:34 a.m. 911 call about a gunman who fired his weapon on Beach 51st St. near Edgemere Ave.

Mayor Adams said the gunman had been involved in an argument with his brother.

“When [the officers] entered the residence, one of the subjects had a gun pointed toward the police,” Adams said. “It’s still being under investigation what the gun was. They discharged a round, struck him in the stomach.”

The suspect was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

One of the cops went to the hospital for ringing in the ear but nobody besides the gunman was shot.