Gunman shot dead after killing police chief and wounding another officer in Pennsylvania

Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, police chief Justin McIntire was killed on Monday, 2 January, 2023, in a shootout near Pittsburgh (Brackenridge Police Department)

A Pennsylvania police chief is dead and another officer is injured, after a lengthy police chase and shootout through the Pittsburgh area with an armed individual.

Police had been pursuing suspect Aaron Lamont Swan since Sunday, on weapons-related parole violations. The 28-year-old allegedly fled a traffic spot.

Officers in Brackenridge, just outside of Pittsburgh, encountered Swan the following day, where the man allegedly fired on officers, killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and wounding another officer, who was shot in the leg and is now in stable condition.

“Today’s tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community,” governor-elect Josh Shapiro said in a statement . “Chief McIntire and his family are in my prayers, as is his fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty tonight. May Chief McIntire’s memory be a blessing.”

Swan was killed on Monday in a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighbourhood, CBS News reports .