Gunman shot horse named Pete as he stood in Parker County pasture; reward offered

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A $6,000 reward has been offered for a gunman who opened fire on a 10-year-old gelding paint horse and critically wounded him in a Parker County pasture.

Pete, a retired roping horse, was found injured Wednesday night and he was later euthanized.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. An additional $1,000 reward is being offered by Parker County Crime Stoppers for information on the case.

“The Parker County Sheriff’s Office takes animal cruelty seriously,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a news release. “We will use all available resources at our disposal to apprehend the suspect(s) responsible and bring them to justice.

Deputies responded to the call about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Trinity Ranch Road in Parker County.

Pete’s owner called authorities after finding the horse lying near a fence post.

Deputies located bullet fragments in the fence post near Pete.

Anyone with information can call the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845 or Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.

