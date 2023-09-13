Gunman who shot, killed 2 women at San Marco railroad crossing identified

Five weeks after two women were gunned down at a San Marco railroad crossing, Jacksonville police have identified 22-year-old Ty Christopher Head as a suspect in the double homicide.

Head, however, died by suicide the following day near Nashville, some 600 miles from the crime scene, said Alan Parker, Chief of Investigations for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

While the person behind the fatal shootings of Paige Pringle, 28, and Tara Baker, 53, is known, his motive in their killings is not, Parker said.

“We do not definitively know why these murders happened. When Head took his own life, he blocked the only avenue for investigators to conclusively answer this question,” Parker said at a noon press briefing on Wednesday, noting that Pringle’s family was in attendance.

“While we can’t provide them with justice through an arrest and prosecution, we hope that this information provides them with some sort of peace,” he said.

Paige Pringle, 28, was shot and killed along with another woman Aug. 9 outside a railroad crossing on Hendricks Avenue in Jacksonville. She worked at Dos Gatos, which posted the bar's grief on its Facebook.

Police said that Head, driving a gray Volkswagen Passat, was following Pringle as she drove on Hendricks Avenue after leaving her bartending job at Dos Gatos at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and stopped at a railroad crossing for a passing train. Baker, who was traveling by bike, was also stopped at the railroad crossing.

Stopped for the train, Head parked his car, got out of the vehicle and shot both women, Parker said. He then fled in his car.

Captured on nearby surveillance video, the car’s color, make and model were the only lead Jacksonville detectives had, Parker said. Working with agents from the FBI and ATF, they were able to develop Head as a possible suspect.

Tara Baker and fiance Maurice Fisher. Baker was on a bicycle stopped at a Hendricks Avenue railroad crossing when she was shot and killed Aug. 9, 2023. Paige Pringle, who was in a vehicle stopped there too, also was killed.

Police were able to match the shell casings found outside Head’s car near Nashville where he shot himself to those found at the crime scene in Jacksonville, Parker said. Head’s 9mm handgun was later determined to the gun used to kill Pringle and Baker, he said.

Police said Head had no criminal history, but that he had been living in a sober halfway house in Jacksonville Beach until a few days before the homicides, when he apparently left the house and was living out of his car.

An online obituary for Head noted that he was born in Naples, Florida, but had been raised in Ocala since age 2. There, he attended 8th Street Elementary, Osceola Middle and Forest High schools before his time in Jacksonville.

