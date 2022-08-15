Gunman shot, killed another man after traffic accident near Fort Worth intersection

A gunman shot and killed another man early Monday after a traffic accident near a Fort Worth intersection, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities had not released the name of the victim.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a minor traffic wreck just after 2:30 a.m. Monday on southbound S. University Drive and westbound Interstate 30 entrance ramp.

The victim and a suspect got into a verbal argument after the two were involved in a minor accident.

The argument escalated to gunfire, Fort Worth police said.

A man suffered a gunshot wound and he was pronounce dead at the scene.

Several people were detained at the scene, Fort Worth police said.

Homicide unit detectives are investigating.