Gunman shot, killed another man after traffic accident near Fort Worth intersection
A gunman shot and killed another man early Monday after a traffic accident near a Fort Worth intersection, Fort Worth police said.
Authorities had not released the name of the victim.
Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a minor traffic wreck just after 2:30 a.m. Monday on southbound S. University Drive and westbound Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
The victim and a suspect got into a verbal argument after the two were involved in a minor accident.
The argument escalated to gunfire, Fort Worth police said.
A man suffered a gunshot wound and he was pronounce dead at the scene.
Several people were detained at the scene, Fort Worth police said.
Homicide unit detectives are investigating.