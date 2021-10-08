Gunman who shot and killed DEA agent on Amtrak train identified

The armed passenger who died in a gunfire exchange with police officers aboard an Amtrak train, where they had just uncovered a massive amount of marijuana, has been identified.

Drug Enforcement Administration agent Mike Garbo was fatally struck and another two officers were wounded when the violence unfolded at a Tucson train station on Monday. The suspect, identified as Darrion Taylor on Thursday, was also killed in the gun battle.

Police said the 26-year-old took refuge amid the shootout inside the double-decker train’s second floor bathroom, where he was later found dead.

Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Hess said Taylor died from gunshot “wounds of the trunk and extremities.” He noted that they were not self-inflicted.

A regional task force of DEA agents and police officers, including Garbo, boarded the Sunset Limited, Train 2 — traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans at the time — as soon as it arrived at the station in Tucson just before 8 a.m. They’d been called to the scene to investigate tips regarding a number of passengers traveling out of California.

A quick search of the train turned up backpacks containing a total of 2.39 kilograms, or over 5 pounds, of raw marijuana, 50 packages of Gooberz edibles and other marijuana and cannabis products, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities were in the process of detaining the bags’ suspected owner, identified earlier this week as Devonte Mathis, when the shooting started.

Mathis was arrested and faces federal charges of knowingly and intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of marijuana, according to the complaint. His relationship to the gunman is unclear.