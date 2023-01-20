Gunman shot, killed by police after opening fire inside Indiana Walmart

At least one person was wounded when a male suspect opened fire in a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night, authorities said. The suspect was shot and killed by police.

The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. local time.

"Active shooter inside Walmart West," Evansville police tweeted, advising the public to "avoid the area.'

At least one victim was hospitalized, Evansville police Sgt. Anne Gray told reporters in a briefing late Thursday night. Their condition was unknown.

"At this time we don't know how many other people he shot at, as far as any other people inside the store," Gray said. "We're still trying to gather that information."

Gray told reporters in a briefing late Thursday night that the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with police.

"There was multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they actually were able to shoot him," Gray said.

Gray could not confirm if suspect was an employee of the store. His name and age were not immediately released.

On Nov. 23, a manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire inside the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

U.S. players continue surprise success at Australian Open

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings to step down as CEO

Legal expert explains the involuntary manslaughter charge Alec Baldwin is facing