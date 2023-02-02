Gunman shot man in Lakewood who intervened in robbery, then suspect robbed 14-year-old

A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon outside a Lakewood convenience store after he intervened in a robbery, according to Pierce County deputies.

After the man was shot, deputies said the gunman robbed a 14-year-old boy who was walking by, stealing his backpack at gunpoint.

No suspects have been arrested. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the man who was shot wasn’t cooperating with investigators. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. Moss said he was expected to recover.

Deputies responded at about 1:20 p.m. to a 7-Eleven in the 10600 block of 108th Avenue Southwest. Moss said the man was inside the store when two people approached a woman in a truck outside, and the gunman demanded money. The man came outside, saw what was happening and picked up a metal pole. Moss said the man swung the pole toward the robber, and the man was shot once.

As the gunman was walking away, Moss said a 14-year-old boy happened to skateboard through the parking lot. The suspect robbed the boy and fled. Suspects were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.