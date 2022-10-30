Gunman who shot, wounded man outside Brooklyn NYCHA building dies hours later

A gunman who shot and wounded a man in Brooklyn early Sunday died shortly after pulling the trigger, police said.

The shooter fired bullets at the 37-year-old man outside the Farragut Houses on Sand St. near Navy St. in Downtown Brooklyn around 3 a.m., cops said.

The shooting victim was hit in the stomach and arm.

Medics rushed him to Methodist Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police arrested the gunman and took him into custody.

Shortly after, he suffered a medical episode, likely a cardiac event, police said.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died.