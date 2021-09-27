Gunman shot, wounded by NYPD cops after he opens fire, striking four people in Manhattan

A gunman was shot and wounded by cops in upper Manhattan early Monday after he opened fire, striking four people, police said.

NYPD cops happened upon the scene at W. 211th St. and 10th Ave. as the gunman was opening fire, wounding four people, about 4 a.m.

Cops opened fire on the shooter, striking him at least once, in hip. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Charges were pending against him. His name was not immediately released.

Police said his gun was recovered at the scene.

The four people he shot are expected to recover.