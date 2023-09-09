Gunman sought after shootout with police outside Hollywood nightclub

TechCrunch

This explains why some decentralized crypto exchanges (DEXs) like Brine Fi are getting investor interest even as VCs across the board continue to keep off the digital asset industry. Brine is announcing a $16.5 million Series A at a post-money valuation of $100 million as investors appear bullish about the new orderbook-based decentralized exchange. The DEX, of which "mainnet," or its fully operational network, launched merely weeks ago and has already accumulated $500 million in trading volume, according to stats from Starkware, the Ethereum scaling solution that powers Brine.