Gunman sought in South Los Angeles shooting that left five wounded

A shooting in South Los Angeles left five people wounded on Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police are searching for the gunman responsible for a drive-by shooting in a South Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday night that left five people wounded.

The five male victims — between the ages of 15 and 31 — were standing outside when they were struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle near 108th Street and Stanford Avenue about 9:15 p.m., police said.

The victims were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, according to LAPD Officer Warren Moore. They were all listed as stable.

The shooting does not appear to be gang-related and an investigation is underway, Moore said.

It’s unknown whether more than one shooter was involved, police said. There was also no information available on the make and model of the vehicle involved.





