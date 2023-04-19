Gunman sought after woman killed, man hurt in road rage shooting on I-4, police say

Law enforcement in Central Florida is searching for a gunman after a deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 4.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-4 in Plant City.

Officers said they received a 911 call from a man saying he and a woman had been shot while driving on I-4.

The man stopped at a fire station in Plant City for help where the woman was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The man told police he was shot at during a road rage incident by a man driving eastbound on I-4 in a silver or gray Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Baker with the Plant City Police Department at 813-707-2271 or Detective Cowart at 813-707-2270.

