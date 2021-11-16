Gunman sprays bullets at four men outside Harlem deli

Four men sitting on a railing outside a Harlem deli were wounded in a hail of bullets fired by a gunman Monday evening, cops said.

The bullets flew about 8:15 p.m. outside the 141 Grocery Inc. deli on W. 141st St. and Lenox Ave.

“There were like 10 shots. Some of the guys who were hit came running into the store. One was lying outside,” said a store worker who didn’t give his name. “I hit the floor because this isn’t bulletproof glass. When I got up there was blood all over the floor.”

Three of the victims hopped into a white Nissan Maxima and drove to W. 139th St. and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd., where police found them, police sources said.

A 20-year-old man shot in the leg went to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

The remaining three — a 21-year-old man shot in the buttock, a 22-year-old man shot in the arm, and a 23-year-old man shot in the thigh — were taken to Harlem Hospital, cops said.

All four are expected to recover, police said.

Cops questioned two men at the scene. No arrests were made.

