Gunman still at large after security guard dies Monday from shooting at northeast OKC club

Police said they are now investigating a March 18 shooting at a northeast Oklahoma City nightclub as a murder after the victim died on March 27.

Police are still looking for a suspect after the death of a security guard who was mortally wounded in a shooting at a northeast Oklahoma City nightclub in mid-March.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 18, Gary Lee Middaugh, Jr., 42, was escorting a man out of The Tree Lounge for causing a disturbance at the club near NE 36th and Lincoln. Police said the man pulled a gun and shot Middaugh in the chest, then ran out the back door and fled the scene.

Emergency responders rushed Middaugh to OU Medical Center in "critical but stable" condition, said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department. But over the course of several days, Middaugh's condition worsened, and he ultimately died of his gunshot wound on March 27.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a murder. Littlejohn said authorities are looking for a Black male adult, but have made no arrest in the case as of Wednesday. Residents with any information are encouraged to call the department's Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

