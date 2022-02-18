Gunman in stolen car opened fire at officers in Edgewater, police say

Charges were pending for a man who fired shots at police after jumping out of a stolen car Thursday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood, authorities said.

No one was shot during the incident, which happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Glenwood Avenue.

Police spotted a stolen vehicle and began following it, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman.

When the vehicle stopped, a 21-year-old man exited the car and started firing at officers, Rusanov said.

Police did not return fire and the assailant ran but was taken into custody a short while later.

The man was taken to Amita St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for observation and was reported to be in good condition, Rusanov said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

