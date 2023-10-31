Gunman takes hostages in Japanese post office after hospital shooting

Police officers guard the area around the post office where a gunman has taken hostages - STR/AFP

A gunman has taken as many as 10 people hostage inside a post office in a town just north of Tokyo after shooting two people at a nearby hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The post office, in the town of Warabi, in Saitama Prefecture, is surrounded by police and aerial footage broadcast on Japanese television shows officers crouching behind patrol cars in surrounding streets.

Police were first called to the Toda Chuo General Hospital, in nearby Toda City, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday after shots were fired in one of the buildings handling paediatrics, dermatology and plastic surgery.

National broadcaster NHK reported that a doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s were injured in the shootings, although neither is believed to have sustained life-threatening wounds.

Police officers take cover behind cars outside the post office - KYODO/REUTERS

Police in helmets, bullet-proof vests and equipped with riot shields have evacuated the immediate area - STR/AFP

The gunman fled the hospital on a motorcycle but stopped at the post office about one mile from the hospital. The Yomiuri newspaper reported that he was carrying a canister of kerosene and that there was a single shot from inside the building at 2.43pm local time. The door to the building has been barricaded.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Authorities say they believe 10 staff and customers are still in the post office.

Police in helmets, bullet-proof vests and equipped with riot shields have evacuated the immediate area around the post office and are ordering the public to stay away.

It is not clear whether the gunman has made any demands.

Gun crime is extremely rare in Japan, with just nine shooting incidents in the country in the whole of calendar 2022. Four people died in the shootings, two of whom were members of “yakuza” organised crime groups, the most common source of gun violence.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.