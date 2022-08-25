Gunman ‘targeted’ 16-year-old student shot and killed at school bus stop, IN cops say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while waiting for the school bus in an Indiana suburb, according to police.

Investigators believe the teen was “specifically targeted,” the Greenwood Police Department said in an Aug. 25 statement. Police did not provide more information on a possible motive.

Greenwood is a suburb of Indianapolis, roughly 12 miles south of the city’s downtown.

He was one of several students waiting at a stop near Providence Drive and Winterwood Drive, on Greenwood’s south side, according to police.

It was around 7 a.m. when a suspect ran up to the teen and opened fire, killing him, the Indianapolis Star reported. No others were injured.

Area schools quickly went into lockdown as a precaution.

The student recently transferred into the school district, the Clark-Pleasant Community Schools Corporation told WRTV.

A sibling of the victim was at the bus stop during the shooting, the outlet reported.

“It is a sad day for the CPCSC community,” Superintendent Patrick Spray said in a tweet. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that one of our high school students has died after being shot this morning. The police are handling the investigation and we are taking care of our students and staff. Your prayers are appreciated!”

Police do not have a suspect in custody but said the shooting is under investigation.

17-year-old dies after he’s intentionally run over by two cars at party, CA cops say

12-year-old girl with gun bangs on school bus door, video shows. Now mom is charged

Man dies after being shot at memorial for man who was killed in same spot, Ohio cops say

Walmart shopper accidentally fires gun, wounding himself and 3 others, GA cops say