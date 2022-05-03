Gunman targeting Latinos in Durham’s Braggtown community. Have you seen this man?

A masked gunman is wanted for a string of robberies and an assault in and around the Braggtown neighborhood in northern Durham.

The suspect is wanted in seven crimes from April 18 to April 30.

Most of the victims were Latino and were approached by the suspect, who had a gun and demanded money, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect has been described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, and 180 to 190 pounds.

An image of the suspect shows a man with a ski mask standing in a driveway with what appears to be a pistol in his right hand. He is seen shirtless wearing jogging pants and tie-dye colored Croc foam shoes.

Braggtown, a historically Black neighborhood north of Interstate 85, has become home to many Latino residents. The area has longstanding Latino-owned businesses along the North Roxboro Street corridor, such as La Superior, a grocery store and restaurant.

In one incident, a woman moved a bicycle that may have belonged to the suspect from the roadway and was assaulted by the suspect, police said. The release did not describe the incident or her injuries.

The News & Observer has left a message for the Durham Police Department seeking more information.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at 919-560-4440 Ext 29538 or contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish and pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers never have to identify themselves.